Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

OPEC oil cuts mean higher gas prices: Kevin Book

Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an oil insurance policy, Book says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
What OPEC cuts mean for your gas tank Video

What OPEC cuts mean for your gas tank

Clearview energy partners' Kevin Book explains the impact of OPEC's oil cuts on U.S. gas prices on 'Special Report.'

Clearview energy partners' Kevin Book explained how OPEC's cuts lead to higher gas prices on "Special Report."

KEVIN BOOK: Higher prices. OPEC is a big supplier to the market. They've decided they're going to cut. Some of the barrels are cutting are actually aren't being produced so they said 2 million barrels per day less. It's probably closer to about 950,000 barrels per day less, but translate that to what it means in your gas tank. It's about a quarter a gallon. 

 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Well, what it means is that our safety nets getting smaller, we're using it. Now, there's an argument to be made for using it, but you have to replenish it and the problem is our Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an oil insurance policy and the time to buy insurance is when you don't need it. Refilling it would mean taking oil out of the market. You don't want to do that when the market's tight.  

WATCH  THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Our safety net is getting smaller: Kevin Book Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.