Kentucky school official resigns after allegedly calling to 'shoot Republicans' on social media

A local Kentucky school board chairman resigned after a social media post resurfaced of him allegedly calling to "shoot Republicans."

Jeffrey Miller, who had served as chairman of Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District since 2016, resigned Thursday, the newly-elected chairperson, Sara Shackelford-Ross, announced.

Miller’s social media post, reacting to a mass shooting that took place in Jacksonville, Florida in 2018, reportedly said, "i'd be ok with the NRA if these psychos were just once the victims of a mass shooting. WINK WINK: please shoot republicans."

Kentucky Republican state representative Steven Doan said the social media comment resurfaced after he received complaints from his constituents this spring.

"This began with a request that the school reopen a track at the High School. I made a post about it on my Facebook page to see where the community stood. This is when I began receiving social media messages from community members. They said that they wanted to publicly support me and my position, but they feared retaliation," Doan told Fox News Digital.

Doan revealed to Fox News Digital a text message from one of his constituents raising concerns about Miller’s alleged social media post.

The text message read, "I cannot make it to the meeting tonight and I fear for my son's graduation if I post something public. I hope you know the kind of men Chad Molley and Jeffery Miller are for this meeting. The superintendent is allowing a board member to stay on the board after threatening mass shootings against Republicans by the NRA."

The text message read further, "Yes, he apologized but as a hush-hush, so kids could play football in 2020. It was a concession. Yes, it is old news, but as a public figure, he is, well should be, held to a higher standard, especially to affect children. I spoke with a member of the board already and was informed he has to not be elected again. I do not think enough people know what he did in 2020."

Doan wrote an op-ed calling for Miller’s resignation in June after learning about Miller calling for "political violence."

More backlash against Miller's social media post then ensued.

"I posted the op-ed and was informed of more comments. I was told by a friend at the County Clerk's office that she had received a phone call asking about the process of school board resignations specific to the Erlanger-Elsmere School Board just days after the op-ed," Doan told Fox News Digital.

When Miller officially resigned, Doan reacted to the news by posting on X, saying, "It took the entire community to remove this man, now we must find a replacement who will stand up for our children and community."

When Fox News Digital asked to confirm Miller's controversial social media post, Shackelford-Ross and Vice Chairperson Rachel B. Retherford declined to comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to Miller for comment.

The district, which serves nearly 2,400 students and eight schools in Kenton County, reportedly began a search to fill the vacancy for a new board member on Thursday.

"We are required to publicly post the vacancy for two weeks and accept applications. The remaining board members will then vote to appoint a new member within 60 days of the resignation," Retherford told Fox News Digital.

According to the Cincinnati Inquirer, the board said that "Miller publicly apologized for the social media comments years ago."