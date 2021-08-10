Kennedy: They told us it was a real infrastructure bill…It’s not

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., said Monday night that the Senate has "come to an agreement" on the infrastructure bill after months of deadlock. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., talked about the bill during an interview on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: "Well, I can just share with you my perspective Laura. Early on, I was likely yes on this bill. I mean who’s not for infrastructure. I’m for children and prosperity, too. But then I got a copy of the bill and I realized pretty quickly that if you look up stupid stuff in the dictionary, there’s a picture of this bill. They told us it was a real infrastructure bill. It’s not. Only 23% of the bill is real infrastructure. The rest is green new deal and welfare. They told us the bill was paid for. It isn’t. We’re gonna have to borrow maybe up to $400 billion to pay for it. They told us there were no tax increases. There are. My state’s gonna have to pay 1.3 billion dollars in new taxes on our petrol chemical industry. They told us, as you pointed out, that the Democrats were really wary of this bill and if we passed this bill it would make it harder for them to pass their five trillion dollar tax and spending binge reconciliation bill. Well, if that’s true how come every Democrat voted for this infrastructure bill. And finally, they told us it’s not gonna add to inflation -- but it will."