Kennedy reams Biden interns' pro-Palestinian letter: 'Go buy an emotional-support pony,' but you're fired

Senate Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy, R-La., sounded off on seeming White House inaction against an adversarial joint letter from White House interns demanding a "permanent cease-fire" in Gaza and saying that they won't forget "the pleas of the American people."

The letter stated the interns were "horrified" by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, but that they oppose the "brutal and genocidal response by the Israeli government, funded by our American tax dollars, which has killed over 14,000 innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza, a large percentage of whom are children."

The figure cited matches a disputed statistic from Hamas' Palestinian Institute of Health.

Kennedy told "Hannity" it took gall for the interns to "leak" the letter to NBC News and simultaneously dare their employer to react.

"Probably the White House will do nothing about it, just like they have done very little to deter our enemies throughout the world," Kennedy said.

He lamented an ideological shift among such youth, saying that there is a new, contradictory tenet to "DEI."

"They have been taught this: We now know that many of our young people believe in diversity, equity, inclusion and the right to kill Jews."

"And they don't see the inconsistency of that," he said. "They don't see the irony in that, and I think the reaction of most fair-minded Americans to that position… is ‘pass me the sick bucket.'"

Kennedy also presented a characteristically pithy way he would handle the situation if he were President Biden.

"I would call all of my interns in and tell them I'm sorry they're upset — they should go buy an emotional-support pony, but they're fired."

The senator was also asked about Biden's overall foreign policy outside the Israel-Hamas war, saying many of the president's actions have been counterproductive — after host Sean Hannity called out insufficiently substantive responses from the United States to Iranian-linked attacks on Mideast detachments of servicemembers.

"What it tells me is that the Biden administration would rather debate whether men can breastfeed than protect the interests of this country," he said.

"Look, gravity has a way of bruising people that don't respect it, and the sad reality is that our enemies — China, Russia, North Korea, Iran — are not scared of President Biden."

He said Biden abandoned Afghanistan, removed sanctions on Russia's NordStream II pipeline under the North Sea, and has not sufficiently supplied weaponry to Ukraine at the proper time.

In that way, Kennedy surmised that if Biden had been president when Japan attacked Hawaii, his actions would not have been as decisive as Franklin Roosevelt's.

"[H]e would have appointed a task force to see what we did to offend them."

