Israel reduces Hamas to final holdout in Khan Younis as Netanyahu warns of extended Gaza control

Netanyahu says Israel will keep security control over Gaza long after war ends, despite US warnings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Tuesday that the Israeli military will maintain security control over Gaza long after the war against Hamas ends.

Netanyahu made the comments during a Tuesday press conference, potentially angering President Biden's administration. Biden has repeatedly stated that an Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a "mistake."

“No international force can be responsible for this,” Netanyahu told reporters. “I’m not ready to close my eyes and accept any other arrangement.”

Israel is quickly grinding down Hamas militarily, but the fate of the roughly 137 hostages still in Gaza remains uncertain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report