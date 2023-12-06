Expand / Collapse search
Israel reduces Hamas to final holdout in Khan Younis as Netanyahu warns of extended Gaza control

The Israeli Defense Forces are bearing down on Hamas' last major holdout in Gaza after finishing off the terrorist organization in the north. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Israel will be taking security control of Gaza long after the war, potentially angering President Biden's administration.

Covered by: Anders Hagstrom

Netanyahu says Israel will keep security control over Gaza long after war ends, despite US warnings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Tuesday that the Israeli military will maintain security control over Gaza long after the war against Hamas ends.

Netanyahu made the comments during a Tuesday press conference, potentially angering President Biden's administration. Biden has repeatedly stated that an Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a "mistake."

“No international force can be responsible for this,” Netanyahu told reporters. “I’m not ready to close my eyes and accept any other arrangement.”

Israel is quickly grinding down Hamas militarily, but the fate of the roughly 137 hostages still in Gaza remains uncertain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Posted by Anders Hagstrom

Israeli forces struck approximately 250 Hamas targets in past day: IDF

The Israeli Air Force struck approximately 250 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said.

In addition to the IAF strikes, the IDF said troops on the ground are still locating weapons, tunnels, explosives and additional military infrastructure in Gaza. Troops are also directing fighter jets to strike terror targets once found.

"We also know they're targeting launching sites responsible for a number of rocket barrages that took place as recently as yesterday targeting Israel's second largest city of Tel Aviv," Fox News' Trey Yingst said from southern Israel Wednesday.

Fox News' Trey Yingst and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report

Posted by Anders Hagstrom

Israeli hostages detail physical, sexual abuse at hands of Hamas terrorists

A group of Israeli hostages told government officials about the physical and sexual abuse they endured in captivity in Gaza.

According to Haaretz, the hostages told Netanyahu's cabinet about being beaten and degraded by their Hamas captors.

"They touch girls, and everyone knows it," a female hostage said. "I won't recount details, but we had a procedure that no one moves without someone guarding them."

"Medications ran out, and they gave us the wrong drugs," she added.

Another ex-hostage told Israeli officials that male captives lived in worse conditions than female hostages.

Posted by Anders Hagstrom

