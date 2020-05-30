Ken Starr: 'Very wise' for Minneapolis mayor to request National Guard's intervention

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was "very wise" to ask the governor to call in the National Guard amid continuing unrest over George Floyd's death, attorney Ken Starr said Saturday.

Frey had "the good judgment" to say to the governor, "'It's really out of my hands, we need the National Guard,'" Star told Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

Starr's comments came amid nationwide unrest sparked by the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man, while being detained by police in Minneapolis.

For Starr, a "show of force" aimed at curtailing further rioting and violence against police is crucial, as is the curfew being imposed in Minneapolis.

Starr, who previously served as a federal judge, said it was "a start" for authorities to charge Derek Chauvin, the white officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck until he became unresponsive, with murder and manslaughter.

"There is going to be accountability," he said.

On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the "full mobilization" of the state's National Guard and urged residents to comply with the curfew.

"The Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol, and local police are on the ground responding to incidents in Mpls-St. Paul. I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe," he tweeted.

Protesters burned businesses in Minneapolis. They smashed police cars and windows in Atlanta, broke into police headquarters in Portland, Ore., and chanted curses at President Trump outside the White House.

Thousands have also demonstrated peacefully, demanding justice.

As anger over Floyd’s death spread to cities nationwide, local leaders increasingly said may need help from the National Guard or military police to contain the unrest.

Another 500 Guard soldiers were mobilized in and around Minneapolis. But after another night of watching fires burn and businesses ransacked, Walz said early Saturday that he was moving to activate more than 1,000 more and was considering seeking federal help.

The Associated Press contriubted to this report.