Ken Starr: It's 'scandalous' to proceed with impeachment hearings while Trump is abroad

Former Independent Counsel Ken Starr said Tuesday it's "outrageous" and "scandalous" for House Democrats to proceed with the second round of impeachment hearings while President Trump is at the NATO summit.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, Starr said that it's "scandalous that this process of impeachment is proceeding in a public way this week," questioning why top Democrats could not have waited until the president returned.

"It is, I think, outrageous, a great disservice to our country," Starr said. "We have continuances and trials all the bloody time. So, why would you do this?"

He added that Democrats are not just poking a "stick in the eye of the president," but a "stick in the eye of the United States of America."

The president is in London this week for the annual NATO summit. Speaking at a news conference, he confidently told reporters that the "impeachment hoax is going nowhere."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., is poised to take the reins from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in the next step of the probe. On Wednesday, four academic witnesses are set to testify before the committee, including Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt, and Jonathan Turley.

"They're coming there to be scholars. At the same time, each has taken a public position on the impeachment of this president," said Starr.

"So, what we're not going to have tomorrow is dispassionate constitutional analysis; that would be helpful to the process, helpful to the country," Starr told Hemmer and Smith. "Instead, we're going to have very politically engaged academics three to one. Three in favor of impeachment and one not in favor. And, I think that's not good."

"We're on that road [to impeachment.] I hope there will at least be a conversation about censure. I'm not saying that is the right way, but we need to have an exit ramp off of this road to impeachment," he concluded.