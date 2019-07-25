Kellyanne Conway: Democrats 'used and abused' Mueller

Following Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress, the fallout is now centered on congressional Democrats who pushed for a public hearing and tried to manipulate the former FBI director into feeding their anti-Trump political narrative.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said House Democrats "used and abused" Mueller, in an attempt to revive their failed efforts to impeach President Trump.

"This was seen by most Americans as a political exercise, not a legal exercise. I saw director Mueller as somebody who resents being used and abused by people... who can’t just move on with the business of America," she said Thursday on "Outnumbered Overtime."

"They can’t get over the 2016 election. They haven’t a clue how to beat him in 2020... When they're not losing impeachment resolutions, 323-95 last week, they're stirring up trouble with Bob Mueller... Very few Americans actually admit to having read the Mueller report and today we know that that includes Bob Mueller. He also didn't read the Mueller report."

Conway said the American people shouldn't put stock in Mueller's word or his report, because his legal team was rife with liberal-leaning political operatives, who were only interested in wiping away the results of the 2016 election.

"It’s clear to many people that those investigators whom the president has correctly called out, as some who have a partisan bent from the beginning -- one of them, one of the top investigators was at Hillary Clinton’s not-so-victorious victory party on election night," Conway added.