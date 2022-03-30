Biden's problems are becoming the Democrats' problem heading into 2022 midterms: Kellyanne Conway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway predicted trouble for Democrats as they aim to defend their majorities in the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

During an interview Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Conway said that "unless the Republicans really screw it up, they should have a very strong fall" in November.

"There are 31 House Democrat retirements already," she said. "If the Republicans win 32 seats, they will have the largest majority in 100 years. Think about that. You only have to have a handful of seats, about 18 seats, to get to the 2010 levels."

"The trick for the Republicans is to make every Democrat own and eat these bad Biden policies and his lack of goodwill," she added.

The former White House official pointed to an NBC News national poll that reported 46 percent of registered voter respondents said they preferred a GOP-controlled Congress, compared to 44 percent who said they wanted Democrats to retain control.

Conway said it was a matter of time before Biden's problems became a concern for Democrats.

"The independents and the centrists are mad at Biden for a different reason than AOC and Joy Behar are mad," she said. "The centrists and independents are mad because he has no control of inflation, immigration, education, border security, national security — you name it … they are mad at him, and poll numbers reflect it, and that should be a Democrat problem, not just a Biden problem."

The progressive wing of the caucus is "mad at Biden because they think he has not gone far enough … to get the Green New Deal passed, more rights for immigrants, cancel all student debt … all of this liberal progressive wish list that he promised to meet … and they are not happy with him."