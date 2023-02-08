Kellyanne Conway hammers Biden for divisive SOTU address: He was 'boldly lying' to the country

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First" that President Biden’s State of the Union address was all about blaming Republicans and "boldly lying" to the country. At one point, Biden drew an eruption from Republican lawmakers as he said some want to "sunset" Social Security and Medicare.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: You can talk unity all you want. In fact, the Democrats are for unanimity. Zero of them voted against the Inflation Reduction Act. Zero of them voted for Amy Coney Barrett. Zero of them voted for the Trump-Pence Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. And all of them pretty much supported Joe Biden last night. Even at moments like that, when he is boldly lying to the American people. Joe Biden's poll numbers on the ability to unify the country are down 16 points from the day he was inaugurated and promised to unify the country. He's not seen as a compelling, persuasive or unifying cohesive leader. And moments like that, when you're the pride of the United States and you have the State of the Union, you literally have the command of the room, command of the cameras. You have the country and the world to yourself. Nobody can interrupt. Nobody can editorialize for those 90 minutes. You blow it when you engage, enrage the audience thusly as you just showed.