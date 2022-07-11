Kellyanne Conway calls out 'devastating' new poll for Biden, says Dems 'looking past' Kamala Harris for 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed President Biden Monday over dismal polling indicators, including a New York Times poll indicating 64 percent of Democrats prefer other candidates for the 2024 presidential nomination. Appearing on "The Faulkner Focus," Conway told Harris Faulkner the news is "devastating" for President Biden.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: This New York Times poll is devastating. 33 percent approve of Joe Biden, but 64 percent of Democrats want, 'someone else.' They have concluded Joe Biden is not even trying to be a good president. They're whistling right past him and note how these Democrats are not saying off-the-record or on-the-record. And, you know what? Let's just let Kamala take over now. Thanks for elevating her and making history with her. We'd like the vice president to step in. Seems like they'd look past her, too. You have governors in California and Illinois -- these high tax, high regulation states -- that hate school choice, did a terrible job all through the pandemic, spend way too much money and yet they think they should be running against Joe Biden. In that same New York Times poll, I dug a little bit deeply this morning, 94 percent of Democrats under the age of 30 say they want someone other than Joe Biden. They favored Joe Biden, 60 to 30 in the last presidential election. He did five points better among young people under 30 than Hillary did four years earlier, so this is devastating.

