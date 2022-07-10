Illinois Gov. Pritzker says he will support Biden's reelection bid as Democrat 2024 chatter intensifies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., said Sunday that he would support President Biden in his 2024 reelection bid as Democrats continue to cast doubt on the president ahead of the midterms and presidential election.

CNN host Jake Tapper asked Pritzker about Democrats that were criticizing the president over his response to the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Illinois governor described the state as an "oasis" for women's reproductive rights but said "there's more that we need to do."

"I must say the federal government should be doing more. I've talked to the president about this. He took some action in that regard with some executive orders the other day. But Democrats need to be pushing for a national law that protects reproductive rights across the nation," Pritzker said.

He said that his state would be taking in a surplus of women as other surrounding states have ended abortion access, adding that the state needs help.

"This should be a right that is [a] constitutional right and it should be a right that’s protected across the nation. So yeah, there’s more that needs to be done. And I know the president knows that."

The White House responded to criticism from activists and other Democrats surrounding his response to the Dobbs decision, saying that progressives "have been consistently out of step" with the Democratic Party.

"Joe Biden’s goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party," Kate Bedingfield, who announced she would be stepping down as White House communications director on Wednesday, said. "It’s to deliver help to women who are in danger and assemble a broad-based coalition to defend a woman’s right to choose now, just as he assembled such a coalition to win during the 2020 campaign."

Tapper also asked the governor if he believed Biden should declare a state of emergency in the wake of the Dobbs decision as several states have already restricted abortion access.

"There’s no doubt it is an emergency for women all across the nation. You know, seeking to protect, to exercise your reproductive rights should not be something that is difficult to do. It should not be something where you if can’t afford it, you may not be able to actually access it," he said.

Pritzker is seen as a potential 2024 candidate if Biden decides not to run, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J. The White House has said that the president is running in 2024.

"If Joe Biden runs for reelection, which he says he is expected to do, will you support him?" Tapper asked.

"I will," Pritzker said.

Democrats have expressed concern over the president's age and ability to lead the party as his approval rating remains low in the wake of high gas prices and skyrocketing inflation.

The New York Times reported in June that many Democratic lawmakers were beginning to view Biden as "an anchor that should be cut loose in 2024" while the party is gearing up for major midterm losses.

Newsom, despite dismissing questions about running in 2024, recently purchased $105,000-worth of cable TV ads in Florida, according to reports, though he is seeking reelection in California.