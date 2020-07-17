Kellyanne Conway: 'Is Biden running for president or governor of Pennsylvania?'

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said on Friday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is not running his presidential campaign effectively nor is he fit to hold the position.

“Joe Biden simply can’t compete. He spent 47 years as a Lochness monster in the D.C. swamp,” Conway told “Fox & Friends.”

“I thought he was running for president of the United States but, apparently he is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Because with one exception, he has not left Delaware and Pennsylvania for many many months,” Conway said.

Meanwhile, Biden is intent on flipping Pennsylvania, his birthplace, forging ahead with in-person events in the battleground state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Monmouth University poll released this week shows Biden topping President Trump among registered voters 53-40 percent in the state. But, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee still lags slightly behind the GOP incumbent on the economy, according to another poll. A Susquehanna Polling and Research/Fox 43 poll last month shows Trump leads Biden by a 51-36 margin among those who viewed the economy as the most important issue.

"If this becomes an economy pocketbook election, you can't rule Donald Trump out because, on the key issue most voters care about, he's winning among jobs voters," Jim Lee, the president and CEO of Susquehanna Polling & Research, told affiliate Fox 43.

Conway said that is “not how to run for president of all 50 states.” She suggested Biden should branch out, but noted that his current strategy has worked, according to polling.

“He should go out there, meet people, engage with them, but, it does benefit him,” Conway said.