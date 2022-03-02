Psaki mocked after pointing out 'pattern' of Putin last invading Ukraine when Biden was vice-president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was mocked on social media after pointing out that President Biden was the vice-president the last time Russia decided to invade Ukraine.

"I was at the State Department, the president was the vice-president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine," Psaki said on CNN Wednesday. "This is a pattern of horror from President Putin and from the cronies around him."

EXPECT AIR WARFARE IN UKRAINE TO 'FUNDAMENTALLY' CHANGE OVER NEXT 72 HOURS, FORMER FIGHTER PILOT SAYS

Several Twitter users quickly claimed that Psaki had inadvertently drawn a connection between Putin’s aggression and President Biden being in power. Russia invaded and annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine while Biden served as vice-president in 2014.

"The first step is admitting you have a problem," Daily Telegraph Editor James Morrow tweeted.

"‘This guy only seems to invade other countries while my boss is in office,’" Blogger Jim Treacher tweeted.

"It's a pattern of weakness from a Democrat that our enemies know won't stop them," Comedian Tim Young tweeted.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR PHOTOS, VIDEOS SHOW DEVASTATION AS PUTIN REGIME AMPS UP VIOLENCE IN URBAN AREAS

"finally, the truth," former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tweeted.

""Yes, Sherlock, there is a pattern," political commentator Monica Crowley tweeted.

"Reminding people that a top adversary has taken advantage of your boss not just once, but twice, is...not great messaging," Heritage Foundation Communications Director John Cooper tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

"I know news about what’s happening can seem alarming to all Americans, but, I want you to know, we’re going to be OK. We’re going to be OK," Biden said about the developing war in Ukraine on Tuesday night in his first official State of the Union address. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war in Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger."

"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to menacing ways—But he badly miscalculated," Biden added. "He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall, a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined—he met the Ukrainian people."