Kellyane Conway: Trump working 24/7 to bring America back from 'tragic' shutdown

While President Trump is calling on experts to help with the United State’s transition out of the coronavirus shutdown, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Wednesday that the commander in chief is "working 24/7" to make the task successful.

“There are many people involved and there are people who will be involved who aren’t on the list who will participate in calls and give advice as well,” Conway told “Fox & Friends.”

Conway said that there are a lot of “talented” business owners who want to bring to bear their successes and best practices in their places of work.

Conway said that Trump, a couple of weeks ago, had a “fabulous call with the heads of all the sports leagues.”

“We know emotionally and economically restarting some of our live sports action would go a long way to showing America that it’s coming back,” Conway said.

Meanwhile, Trump is turning to major professional sports commissioners and some individual team owners as a part of a large group that will help advise the federal government on how to restart the economy amid the fight against the coronavirus.

"We have to get our sports back," Trump said during the press conference. "I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old."

Among those Trump will turn to are Adam Silver, the National Basketball Association (NBA) commissioner; Rob Manfred, the Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner; Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots; and Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Conway added that the Trump administration is working with “captains of industry,” small businesses, and private sector companies to combine with “public sector efforts" to bring Americans out of the "tragic shutdown."

“[Congress is bringing] trillions of dollars in relief, the president is working 24/7, the public sector: FEMA and all -- have been tremendous," Conway said.

Fox News' Daniel Canova contributed to this report.