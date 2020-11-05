Keith Olbermann wants Trump 'REMOVED AND ARRESTED,' calls president's 69M voters 'morons'

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann sounded off against President Trump amid the contentious ballot count following the 2020 presidential election.

"TRUMP MUST BE REMOVED AND ARRESTED, TONIGHT," Olbermann declared on Twitter. "Gripped by a paranoid delusion, threatening the nation's safety, this can't wait any longer."

Olbermann, who recently left ESPN to launch his own anti-Trump YouTube channel, began his latest episode on Thursday by mocking "President Karen" for "yelling at the manager" over the Trump campaign's claims of election fraud in various states."

"The bad news is, I think the lame-duck president is now pivoting to Trump 2024," Olbermann said before citing a recent New York Times report alleging President Trump was floating another run for the White House if he's defeated this time.

"When it's finally over, he utters this breathless sentence, 'I concede and I'm running for president in 2024. The rallies start next Friday.'"

Olbermann then not only attacked the president but Trump's supporters as well.

"Trump can still live in a version of the bubble that he and the 69 million morons who voted for him have lived in since 2015," he said. "Inside Trump World, it's fun and exciting and there's no pandemic and nothing but White people and lots of guns and everybody will be a billionaire soon!"

He went on to predict Trump and his supporters would "form their own grudge-driven anti-government," where they can say, "Biden's lying, Biden's Chinese, Biden's a robot."