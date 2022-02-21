Russia-Ukraine: Kremlin calls potential Putin-Biden meeting 'premature': LIVE UPDATES

Gorbachev's interpreter reacts to Russia-Ukraine crisis, escalations in tension since Cold War's end

MOSCOW – The escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine begs the question of what went wrong. The Cold War ended with such fanfare three decades ago that many people assumed the world would become a better place, at least in terms of geostrategic stability, and many diplomats have been deeply disappointed by the latest developments.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's interpreter Pavel Palazhchenko is one of them.

He lived through the historic moments leading to the end of the Cold War, side by side with American and Soviet leaders, carefully relaying their messages. Palazhchenko told Fox News he hoped that all wouldn't be lost, and that its spirit and lessons could come to mind in this time of crisis. While he admitted much of the legacy left by former President Reagan and Gorbachev has eroded, something "is still with us," he said.

"We still have this experience of two nations that are very widely apart on many issues working together to address some of the challenges that the world is facing today," Palazhchenko continued. "Some of those challenges were present 30 or 40 years ago, but some are new and there will be new ones. Without Russia and the United States, and I would add China and Europe, working on those challenges anew, the world will be in an extremely difficult place," he noted.

