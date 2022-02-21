Russia-Ukraine: Kremlin calls potential Putin-Biden meeting 'premature': LIVE UPDATES
Although the White House says President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to convene for a summit regarding Ukraine "in principle," it appears Monday that Putin has not yet fully embraced the idea 100 percent, virtual or otherwise, Fox News' Amy Kellogg reports.
MOSCOW – The escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine begs the question of what went wrong. The Cold War ended with such fanfare three decades ago that many people assumed the world would become a better place, at least in terms of geostrategic stability, and many diplomats have been deeply disappointed by the latest developments.
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's interpreter Pavel Palazhchenko is one of them.
He lived through the historic moments leading to the end of the Cold War, side by side with American and Soviet leaders, carefully relaying their messages. Palazhchenko told Fox News he hoped that all wouldn't be lost, and that its spirit and lessons could come to mind in this time of crisis. While he admitted much of the legacy left by former President Reagan and Gorbachev has eroded, something "is still with us," he said.
"We still have this experience of two nations that are very widely apart on many issues working together to address some of the challenges that the world is facing today," Palazhchenko continued. "Some of those challenges were present 30 or 40 years ago, but some are new and there will be new ones. Without Russia and the United States, and I would add China and Europe, working on those challenges anew, the world will be in an extremely difficult place," he noted.
U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division are seen Monday at a base in Poland around 4 miles from the Ukrainian border.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently considering Monday whether to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk, two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, according to Fox News' Amy Kellogg.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said she believes sanctions on Russia would absolutely deter President Vladimir Putin , despite she and President Biden saying that he has already made up his mind on a potential invasion.
Harris made her remarks to reporters at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, amid fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine. The vice president called the sanctions "some of the greatest sanctions, if not the strongest," that the U.S. has ever issued.
"As I articulated yesterday, it is directed at institutions — in particular, financial institutions — and individuals, and it will exact absolute harm for the Russian economy and their government," Harris said.
Her comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for the U.S. and allies to impose sanctions against Russia now -- before a potential invasion of Ukraine happens.
Ukraine is arguing Monday that they should have a role in any potential meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Reuters.
"No one can resolve our issue without us," Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, reportedly said. "Everything should happen with our participation."
The European Union reportedly has denied a call from Ukraine to impose sanctions on Russia immediately in hopes of preventing a potential large military conflict.
"We believe that there are good and legitimate reasons to impose at least some of the sanctions now to demonstrate that the European Union is not only talking the talk about sanctions, but is also walking the walk," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday, according to Reuters.
However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he will organize a meeting to agree upon sanctions only "when the moment comes," Reuters adds.
"Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, are badly needed," Borrell added, signaling the EU's support of a potential sit-down between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a fresh warning Monday to Americans still remaining in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department says it "continues to urge U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine immediately using commercial or private means due to the increased threat of Russian military action.
"The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable throughout the country and may deteriorate with little notice," the alert read. "There is a strong likelihood that any Russian military operations would severely restrict commercial air travel."
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news service Vesti telling reporters this morning that “they can agree on telephone or real meeting at any time, but to talk about the organization of that now is premature.”
Russia is holding a meeting of its security council shortly.
While the world eagerly awaits news on Ukraine, Russian troops are remaining in nearby Belarus as the Belorussian 2022 constitutional referendum nears.
"While the world’s attention is focused on Ukraine, Russia quietly stages a de facto occupation of Belarus. Troops to stay indefinitely and oversee constitutional referendum," The Economist's Russia editor, Arkady Ostrovsky, claimed on Twitter.
A U.S. official has warned the United Nations that Russia has compiled a list of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation."
Bathsheba Crocker, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, sent a letter to the U.N. human rights chief, The Washington Post reported Sunday.
"I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned," Crocker wrote. "These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons."
"Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," she warned. "We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations."
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to "the principle" to meet for a summit discussing "security and strategic stability in Europe," but will only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine.
The summit will be discussed by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting on Thursday.
The potential summit was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, and a press release states that the summit "can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine."
The announcement comes just hours after Fox News confirmed that Russian commanders have been given orders to carry out an invasion of Ukraine.
