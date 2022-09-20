Keane backs Biden's pledge to defend Taiwan: 'Very appropriate'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Army General Jack Keane gave his thoughts on President Biden's "60 Minutes" interview defending Taiwan in a hypothetical invasion from mainland China on "The Story."

GEN. JACK KEANE: Well, first of all, I mean, the policy as stated, is supposed to be "strategic ambiguity." And for our audience to understand, this goes back to 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

China and the United States agreed to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits. But President Xi has violated that year over year for ten years. And it's high time.

And I think it's very appropriate for the president to say, look, if China is going to continue their actions, if they're going to use force to take back Taiwan, Of course, the United States is going to respond to that.

We're not just going to provide them arms and munitions. We will respond militarily to that act. He's said it four times. I think he means it and that should be our policy.

