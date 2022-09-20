Expand / Collapse search
Keane backs Biden's pledge to defend Taiwan: 'Very appropriate'

President Biden said Sunday in an interview with '60 Minutes' that the U.S. military would support Taiwan in a hypothetical invasion from China.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Gen. Keane backs Biden's pledge to defend Taiwan: 'Very appropriate'

Retired Four-star U.S. Army General and Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joins 'The Story' to share insights behind President Vladimir Putin's motivations in recent referendums to annex four regions in Ukraine.

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Army General Jack Keane gave his thoughts on President Biden's "60 Minutes" interview defending Taiwan in a hypothetical invasion from mainland China on "The Story."

GEN. JACK KEANE: Well, first of all, I mean, the policy as stated, is supposed to be "strategic ambiguity." And for our audience to understand, this goes back to 1979 Taiwan Relations Act. 

BIDEN SAYS US WOULD DEFEND TAIWAN IF CHINA LAUNCHES AN ‘UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK’

China and the United States agreed to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits. But President Xi has violated that year over year for ten years. And it's high time. 

TAIWAN OFFICIAL STRESSES NEED TO RESIST CHINESE PROVOCATION, CALLS FOR COUNTRY'S INCLUSION AT UNITED NATIONS

And I think it's very appropriate for the president to say, look, if China is going to continue their actions, if they're going to use force to take back Taiwan, Of course, the United States is going to respond to that. 

TAIWAN SAYS TENSION WITH CHINA IS THE WORST IT'S BEEN IN 40 YEARS

We're not just going to provide them arms and munitions. We will respond militarily to that act. He's said it four times. I think he means it and that should be our policy.

