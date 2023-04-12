Kayleigh McEnany shreds Biden DOJ's 'overt anti-Christian bias': Americans can 'do the math'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Department of Justice after it recommended no jail time for a vandal who admitted to defacing a Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington, assaulting a victim at the scene, and resisting arrest. McEnany accused the Biden administration of fostering an "overt anti-Christian bias" after cracking down on pro-life demonstrators.

WASHINGTON STATE CATHOLIC CHURCH VANDALIZED WITH GRAFFITI IN SUSPECTED HATE CRIME: 'WOMEN HATERS'

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Viewers can do math. The American people can do math. When you have an administration that won't use the word Christian, when six Christians are murdered, when you have an administration whose FBI talks about going after radical, traditional Catholics... Just yesterday, we learned from Jim Jordan, an undercover agent, and the talk of going into Catholic churches. And then this, when Mike Lee puts forward there have been 34 arrests of pro-lifers, many of whom have been exonerated in courts of law. 81 attacks on... pro-life facilities, and only two prosecuted? That doesn't include Catholic churches. What does that all add up to? An overt, anti-conservative, anti-Catholic, anti-Christian bias on the part of this administration. It's not that hard. You just add up the pieces, and you see what they equal.

A pair of top House Republicans scorched President Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) Tuesday over the "deeply disturbing targeting" of Catholic organizations.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., both Catholics, reacted to the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s Monday revelation that the FBI looked to develop sources in Catholic churches to combat domestic extremism.

Scalise blasted the Biden administration, saying they have "made it clear they’re willing to use the Justice Department to go after ordinary citizens who don’t share their leftist political views."