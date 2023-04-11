Top Republicans scorch DOJ over ‘deeply disturbing targeting’ of Catholic organizations

FIRST ON FOX: A pair of top House Republicans scorched President Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) over the "deeply disturbing targeting" of Catholic organizations.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise , R-La., and Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., both Catholics, reacted to the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s Monday revelation that the FBI looked to develop sources in Catholic churches to combat domestic extremism.

Scalise blasted the Biden administration, saying they have "made it clear they’re willing to use the Justice Department to go after ordinary citizens who don’t share their leftist political views."

"House Republicans pledged we would investigate this, and I am glad to see Chairman Jordan is uncovering the deeply disturbing targeting of Catholic organizations," the GOP leader said. "The American people deserve accountability."

Stefanik told Fox News Digital that the "FBI‘s abuse of power attacking Americans’ First Amendment protections of the free exercise of religion is unacceptable and un-American."

"The Weaponization Subcommittee is shining a spotlight of transparency, exposing the illegal targeting of local religious organizations as avenues for source development, an egregious weaponization against practicing Catholics," Stefanik continued.

Internal documents published by the House Judiciary Committee on Monday showed the FBI planned to use churches as "new avenues for tripwire and source development." The federal law enforcement agency also aimed to specifically target "mainline Catholic parishes" as part of its efforts.

In addition, according to Jordan, the FBI expressed interest in "leverag[ing] existing sources and/or initiat[ing] Type 5 Assessments to develop new sources with the placement and access." And, in another example, the agency cited a desire to sensitize religious congregations "to the warning signs of radicalization and enlist their assistance to serve as suspicious activity tripwires."

"Based on the limited information produced by the FBI to the Committee, we now know that the FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis, and that the FBI proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith," Jordan wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday.

Jordan also issued a subpoena for a series of related documents the committee previously requested from the FBI, but which the FBI has failed to provide.

"The FBI received the subpoena," the FBI told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The FBI recognizes the importance of congressional oversight and remains fully committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests consistent with its constitutional and statutory responsibilities. The FBI is actively working to respond to congressional requests for information – including voluntary production of documents."

The agency also referred Fox News Digital to recent comments Wray made during congressional testimony in which he said he was "aghast" when he saw reports about the FBI targeting Catholics.

"We took steps immediately to withdraw it and remove it from FBI systems. It does not reflect FBI standards," Wray added. "We do not conduct investigations based on religious affiliation or practices, full stop. We have also now ordered our inspection division to take a look at how this happened and try to figure out how we can make sure something like this doesn't happen again."

