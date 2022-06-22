Kayleigh McEnany says Biden is lighting the country 'on fire'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary and Fox News co-host Kayleigh McEnany joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to address President Biden's handling of the economy and how he doesn't seem to understand basic economics.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I keep going back to the beginning of this administration. You have President Joe Biden coming in. He meets with a historian. He talks about how he wants to be the next FDR, and then he lights the country on fire. He's like a toddler in a glass shop that can’t stop flailing his arms and breaking everything. So now it’s just quick fixes. How can I get a quick fix — forgive student loan debt.

Eighteen cents off the gas. I did the math: My gas was $118 for a 20-gallon tank. I’m going to save $3 the next time I go to the pump. Good job, President Biden. I will give them this. The patriotic duty they said [it's a] patriotic duty for oil and gas companies to lower prices, at least they did their patriotic duty in lowering those Kamala pictures from $15,000 to $5,000. So, they're taking their own advice.

