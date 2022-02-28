Kayleigh McEnany forecasts ‘big red wave’ as midterms approach: ‘America is about to take their country back’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans are feeling positive about the future of America ahead of this year’s midterm elections and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany validated the party’s prophecy in an interview with Fox News at CPAC 2022.

"America is about to take their country back," she said. "November is going to be a massive break on a disaster of a presidency."

According to McEnany, 30 Democrat retirements from Congress paired with high polling for Republicans is already telltale of how the election could sway to the right. The Fox talent explained that much like in 2010 when 63 Republican seats were reclaimed in the House, another GOP victory could be approaching for ’22.

"You don’t want to spike the football too soon, but America’s fed up," she said. "And unless there’s a rapid 180 for this president, it’s going to be a big red wave in November."

McEnany doubted the president would be able to pull his act together while crises such as the coronavirus pandemic and inflation terrorize the nation on top of a budding war in Eastern Europe. "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth joined the conversation in agreement.

"They can’t 180 because they’re in a prison of their own ideological extremes," he said. "And they can’t break out of it even in moments when it would make absolute common sense to do that. Like, maybe we should support the police and, like, not let criminals out of jail. Maybe we should, sort of, secure the border. Like, that seems good."

Hegseth suggested that these kinds of policies and decisions leave the Democrats on the campaign trail with "almost no argument" and "nothing to run on." The host said he hopes Republican candidates continue to be courageous and unafraid while also sporting diligence in investigating any major oversight.

"What's happening on our southern border is one of the greatest scandals in modern history, and it is incumbent upon Republicans to investigate the things that have been hidden from public view," McEnany chimed in.

"There will be a robust debate about whether it's impeachable or not," Hegseth said. "And I think leadership on either side is going to have a big portion of their base clamoring for that."

But both Hegseth and McEnany agreed that the No. 1 priority for the Republican Party is education in America as it pertains to COVID-19 and curriculum.

"The left has captured the minds of an entire generation of kids," Hegseth said. "If you’re by default through our education system starting in elementary school, you are getting a lock stock and barrel progressive education that prepares you to be dependent on government."

"And that’s a problem for our free people," he continued. "You can’t maintain your country if you don’t believe in your country."

Hegseth shared his excitement to see a large gathering of young Republicans at this year's CPAC in Orlando and described the "back to basics" feel of the event.

"It's about the flag and about freedom and about faith and families,"he said. "We're planting a flag right where it should be which is right in the middle of the American consciousness, not anywhere far-right at all. ‘America First’ is simple in its building blocks and CPAC does a great job of bringing those people together."

"Patriotism is alive and well here," McEnany added. "There's no doubt."

