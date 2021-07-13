Kayleigh McEnany: Critical race theory talking points echoed by liberal media are ‘false, false, false’

Fox News’ "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday pointed out that critical race theory supporters often parrot the mainstream media, listing rhetoric by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, CNN’s Don Lemon and Jim Acosta as recent examples.

"The theme of the Democratic talking points are, ‘We’re not teaching it to young children.' …. ‘It’s only being taught in higher education,’" McEnany said. "False, false, false."

McEnany’s comments came after the conservative Media Research Center put together a video montage it says proves the mainstream media is "lying" about critical race theory.

"The media know Democrat-backed critical race theory is unpopular, so they’re trying to define the concept out of existence and make any voter who’s worried about it seem like a misguided conspiracy theorist. They dishonestly insist that critical race theory is a very advanced concept only taught in graduate-level classes, and that it is utterly absent from any K-12 school curriculum," NewsBusters media editor Bill D'Agostino wrote.

D'Agostino feels the narrow definition of critical race theory "conveniently excludes the radical race ideology that American students are being taught," noting "concepts like white privilege, institutional and structural racism, and the idea that America is an inherently racist country" as examples. He urged readers to watch the MRC explainer on the topic "to see just how dishonest the media's framing of critical race theory is."

The video features MSNBC’s "All In" host Chris Hayes claiming conservatives have "whipped up a moral panic about critical race theory," CNN’s Don Lemon claiming CRT isn’t being taught in schools, and a variety of other liberal pundits spouting Democratic talking points. The video then shifts to footage of various teachers explaining that critical race theory is being taught in schools after all.

"Unfortunately for Hayes and Lemon, actual teachers say otherwise," D'Agostino wrote. "There are numerous other examples of teachers across America teaching this new brand of race-obsessed revisionist history to students as early as in Kindergarten. Why, then, do the media continue to insist that critical race theory is nowhere to be found in public schools? Because they’re lying."