Kayleigh McEnany calls out Lori Lightfoot, progressive mayor-elect after Chicago's 'Teen Takeover' chaos

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany called out the lack of accountability in Chicago for crime after mobs of teenagers caused chaos over the weekend in the crime-ridden city. McEnany called on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who leaves office next month, and Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to forcefully condemn this behavior by young people.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The words from our leaders matter. Mayor-elect Johnson. … He says,'this is unacceptable. It has no place in our city.' But then that word comes up. However, he goes on to say, it is not constructive to demonize youth. As you pointed out, this is not a time for a 'however' statement. You need a full-stop condemnation of this. And it wasn't just Mayor-elect Johnson, the current mayor, Lori Lightfoot, who apparently isn't as far left as him. …

Her statement says this, kind of making excuses for them after condemning it, ‘many of them were there to have a good time and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.’ I don't see the guys just hanging out for the unseasonably warm weather. Maybe I missed it, but both Lightfoot and Johnson, totally unacceptable statements. Your words matter as an elected official. It should be a harsh statement saying there will be consequences if this behavior is pursued. We know they beat up someone in a car and that man had to be taken to the hospital. Two people shot as well.

Johnson warned against vilifying youth while condemning a chaotic "Teen Takeover" of the Loop over the weekend, which saw hundreds of young people descend on the downtown area for two nights in a row.

Two teenage males, ages 16 and 17, were shot while standing in a crowd during the mayhem on Saturday night, as hundreds of young people smashed cars, blocked traffic, and fought in the streets. Both victims were transported to a hospital and listed in fair condition, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities," Johnson, a progressive who defeated moderate Democrat Paul Vallas earlier this month, said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors."