Katie Pavlich: Anonymous official behind book on Trump White House 'selfish and cowardly'

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich called out the anonymous White House official behind a book that is said to give a “firsthand account of President Trump and his record.”

“If you’re working for the guy and you’re publishing anonymous op-eds and writing books then you’re being very selfish and cowardly,” Pavlich said on “Outnumbered.”

“if you’re going to benefit financially from a guy that you hate, then you should do it publicly,” she added.

The book, titled “A Warning,” came a year after the senior official laid out their initial scathing attack on the administration in The New York Times.

The book was released Nov. 19 and is said to pick up where the controversial op-ed left off.

Former Pentagon aide Guy Snodgrass claimed this week he isn’t the anonymous administration official who wrote "A Warning" after initially declining to confirm or deny speculation during an evasive appearance on Fox News.

“I’m not the writer,” Snodgrass said Tuesday on CNN. “I went on to a different television show yesterday, they asked me that question, I kind of batted it away. To put it to rest, no, I’m not the author of ‘A Warning."

Snodgrass appeared on Fox News on Monday following widespread speculation that he penned the controversial anti-Trump book. He dodged the question when grilled by Trace Gallagher.

“If I was gonna make an announcement like that, I’d do it right, I’d come into the studio with you,” Snodgrass, who was appearing via satellite, told Gallagher Monday on “Fox News Reporting.”

The anonymous official stated in the Times op-ed that he or she was "part of the resistance" to undermine Trump and had published a book out the belief it contains information “essential for the public to consider as they decide whether to keep Donald Trump in office beyond 2020.”

The author wrote that “many reasonable people voted for Trump” because they felt the alternative was worse, they love America and wanted to shake up the establishment.

