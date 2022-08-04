Kat Timpf: What did Pelosi going to Taiwan do to make anyone safer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kat Timpf discussed how Nancy Pelosi's visit to China really had no impact on the safety of anyone but only "pissed off" China on "Gutfeld!"

KAT TIMPF: Right. I agree with that because I mean, her trip. What did her going there do to make anyone safer or to help Taiwan at all? If anything, it just pissed China off. And could have actually had the opposite effect. But it makes her look good and it makes her look tough. And I think that's what all of this is about. Plus, you just can't stop with her husband. You can't really I don't know. You can't really trust them. I mean, he's the best guesser in the world and finance world, at least. And he didn't know, couldn't guess. You shouldn't drive. Hopped up on booze and pills and they're probably fighting a lot. Yeah. Screaming at each other. But they decide to stay together and raise their investments

