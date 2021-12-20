Rep. Cammack slams Biden's BBB plan, applauds Joe Manchin: I told Nancy Pelosi 'hell no'

After Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., dealt a huge blow to the Democrats' Build Back Better bill, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., on Monday slammed President Biden's spending plan.

SCHUMER HITS MANCHIN FOR FAILING TO SUPPORT BUILD BACK BETTER, MAINTAINS DEMOCRATS WILL 'FIND A WAY FORWARD'

KAT CAMMACK: I looked Nancy Pelosi right in the eyes a few weeks ago as they rammed this bill through the House after having to rewrite it four times and I told her absolutely hell no we are not doing this and good luck in the Senate. Turns out they needed a little more luck. This is exactly what we knew all along. They were trying to use a budget reconciliation process to put things in there like amnesty. We know they are now trying to find ways around the Senate parliamentarian who has told them time and time again no, you cannot do this.

They are trying to take this very progressive, the largest spending package in American history and ram it down our throats at any cost. And even though they were able to pare it down, it doesn’t change the fact that they started all these new programs and Ronald Reagan said it best: the closest thing to eternity is a government program. Once they are on the books it is virtually impossible to get them off the books.

WATCH THE 'FOX & FRIENDS' INTERVIEW BELOW