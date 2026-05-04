Kash Patel says Russiagate-linked FBI ‘burn bag’ room was missing from bureau blueprints

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FBI Director Kash Patel said he found the agency's "burn bag" room full of sensitive documents tied to the "Russiagate" investigation, but nobody was able to get inside at first — in fact, the room wasn't on the building map at all.

Patel appeared on Tuesday's episode of "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" and referenced a previous discussion on the podcast in which former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino talked about the same room.

More than one "burn bag," which is "a large paper bag that you use to destroy and literally shred and burn classified information," was found inside this secret room "locked away in FBI headquarters," Patel said.

PATEL FOUND THOUSANDS OF SENSITIVE TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE DOCS INSIDE 'BURN BAGS' IN SECRET ROOM AT FBI

"They weren't burned, but the room was also off the map. It wasn't on our blueprint, and nobody had access to it."

When Bongino previously joined the show, he said he found a bag containing the "mother lode" of documents regarding "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's probe into potential collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia.

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He surmised that the document was intentionally spared from destruction, suggesting that someone intended for it to be discovered, and that the files revealed what the agency really knew during the investigation.

"I'm reading this document, and I'm like, ‘I can't believe this happened in the United States.’ It wasn't just that it happened in the United States, it was that so many people knew about it," he said. "All you had to do was read it. This thing was bulls--- from the start."

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In July, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard alleged that the Obama administration promoted a narrative about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that she said officials knew was wrong.

Then, in August, the Department of Justice opened a grand jury investigation into Gabbard’s claims. Earlier this year, the DOJ subpoenaed former FBI Director James Comey over his role in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian election interference.

Fox News Digital's Madison Colombo contributed to this report.