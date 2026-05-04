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Hang Out With Sean Hannity

Kash Patel says Russiagate-linked FBI ‘burn bag’ room was missing from bureau blueprints

Dan Bongino previously said the documents revealed what the FBI really knew during Crossfire Hurricane

By Max Bacall Fox News
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Kash Patel discusses FBI 'burn bags' and weaponized agencies with Sean Hannity Video

Kash Patel discusses FBI 'burn bags' and weaponized agencies with Sean Hannity

FBI Director Kash Patel talks about 'two FBIs' and the 'weaponization' of the bureau on the 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity' podcast.

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FBI Director Kash Patel said he found the agency's "burn bag" room full of sensitive documents tied to the "Russiagate" investigation, but nobody was able to get inside at first — in fact, the room wasn't on the building map at all.

Patel appeared on Tuesday's episode of "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" and referenced a previous discussion on the podcast in which former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino talked about the same room.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaking next to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche at a press conference.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks alongside acting Attorney General Todd Blanche during a press conference at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026, following reports of a second indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

More than one "burn bag," which is "a large paper bag that you use to destroy and literally shred and burn classified information," was found inside this secret room "locked away in FBI headquarters," Patel said.

PATEL FOUND THOUSANDS OF SENSITIVE TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE DOCS INSIDE 'BURN BAGS' IN SECRET ROOM AT FBI

"They weren't burned, but the room was also off the map. It wasn't on our blueprint, and nobody had access to it."

FBI Director Kash Patel listening during Senate Committee on Intelligence hearing in Washington

FBI Director Kash Patel listens during the Senate Committee on Intelligence hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 18, 2026. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

When Bongino previously joined the show, he said he found a bag containing the "mother lode" of documents regarding "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI's probe into potential collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia.

GREGG JARRETT: COMEY’S RUSSIAN HOAX IS A REMINDER OF HOW HE IS SIMILAR TO NIXON

He surmised that the document was intentionally spared from destruction, suggesting that someone intended for it to be discovered, and that the files revealed what the agency really knew during the investigation.

"I'm reading this document, and I'm like, ‘I can't believe this happened in the United States.’ It wasn't just that it happened in the United States, it was that so many people knew about it," he said. "All you had to do was read it. This thing was bulls--- from the start."

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In July, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard alleged that the Obama administration promoted a narrative about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that she said officials knew was wrong.

Then, in August, the Department of Justice opened a grand jury investigation into Gabbard’s claims. Earlier this year, the DOJ subpoenaed former FBI Director James Comey over his role in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian election interference.

Fox News Digital's Madison Colombo contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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