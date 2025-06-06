Karoline Leavitt rips Van Hollen, media for their portrayal of suspected human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called out Democrats and the media for defending illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 member Kilmar Abrego Garcia Friday.

Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March to an El Salvador mega prison, was returned to the U.S. Friday to answer federal charges for human smuggling and conspiracy.

"The Justice Department’s Grand Jury Indictment against Abrego Garcia proves the unhinged Democrat Party was wrong, and their stenographers in the Fake News Media were once again played like fools," Leavitt said in a statement to Fox News.

DEMOCRATS CELEBRATE RETURN OF SUSPECTED HUMAN TRAFFICKER KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA

"Abrego Garcia was never an innocent ‘Maryland Man’– Abrego Garcia is an illegal alien terrorist, gang member, and human trafficker who has spent his entire life abusing innocent people, especially women and the most vulnerable," Leavitt added.

She also called out Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who traveled to El Salvador in April "to show solidarity" with Abrego Garcia.

"Abrego Garcia will now return to the United States to answer for his crimes and meet the full force of American justice," Leavitt said. "The Democrat lawmakers, namely Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen, and every single so-called ‘journalist’ who defended this illegal criminal abuser must immediately apologize to Garcia’s victims. The Trump Administration will continue to hold criminals accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Abrego Garcia previously lived in Maryland before the administration deported him to the Central American country's mega prison.

According to Abrego Garcia’s indictment, he played a "significant role" in a human smuggling ring operating for nearly a decade, and Bondi described him as a full-time smuggler who made more than 100 trips, transporting women, children and MS-13 gang-affiliated persons throughout the United States.

Fox News Digital obtained Tennessee Highway Patrol bodycam footage from a 2022 traffic stop where troopers pulled over Abrego Garcia for speeding. Inside his vehicle were eight other men, raising immediate suspicions. "He’s hauling these people for money," one trooper said.

Law enforcement found $1,400 in cash and flagged Abrego Garcia in the National Crime Information Center, which returned a gang/terrorism alert. ICE was called, but never responded.

Despite Abrego Garcia’s alleged illegal activity, various media outlets continued to refer to him as a "Maryland man" Friday, including the Washington Post and the New York Times. Fox News contributor Guy Benson shared a screenshot of their Breaking News alerts using the phrase.

Axios and USA TODAY referred to him as a "Maryland man" or "Maryland father" on social media.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.