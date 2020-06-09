Karol Markowicz on continuing lockdowns: 'Kids aren't getting what they need' and leaders don't seem worried

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz said on Tuesday that as lockdowns ordered to stem the coronavirus pandemic continue in place, the needs of children have gone "completely by the wayside."

“We’re just not taking the need of kids anywhere seriously enough. ... It's really a concern because kids are not getting what they need right now and nobody seems to be worried about that," Markowicz told “Fox & Friends," noting that there have been few plans released on reopening schools in the fall.

Markowicz said that American leaders should be following the science on potentially reopening children's activities, but have not been doing that.

“The CDC two weeks ago said that it is very hard to get coronavirus from surfaces, yet playgrounds remain closed. We heard a study after study that the coronavirus is very difficult to get in chlorine water, yet pools remain closed. There are very little plans to open schools so far, even in the fall.”

Markowicz doubled down on her recent op-ed explaining how children are being affected by the lockdown.

She wrote, "Kids are resilient, true. But it’s been months of this lockdown. Parents I spoke to feel lied to about how long we would be kept indoors. 'It was supposed to be two weeks to stop the spread,' one mom told me. “My kid is getting weird,” three separate parents commented to me.

"With no interaction with other kids and no idea when their lives will return to normal, many of the nation’s children are suffering through this lockdown."

Markowicz said that all children are having an issue understanding the coronavirus pandemic, though their lives have changed tremendously.

“Open the playgrounds, open the pools, the ball courts, the green spaces. In New York City, we’ve done crazy things like close turf fields but then open up streets alongside those turf fields,” Markowicz said.

Markowicz said that children with special needs and those who need occupational therapy and speech therapy have been especially affected by the lockdowns.