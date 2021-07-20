Karl Rove rips Biden's spending plan: He's ‘selling a bill of goods the country cannot afford’

Fox News contributor Karl Rove joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, asserting President Biden’s infrastructure spending plan is "a bill of goods the United States cannot afford."

KARL ROVE: The definition of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods.

…

The idea is we’ll create this big pile of debt and somehow that is going to ‘take the pressure off inflation’ — that gets you a failing grade in any economics 101 course that I can think of. The idea that we're going to give more welfare benefits without requiring work and that somehow it will cause more people to work, that is also baloney.

…

The president is selling a bill of goods that the country cannot afford, and the idea that somehow or another government spending more money is going to somehow diminish inflation. Go look at Argentina and any country in the world that suffered hyperinflation. Look at Tanzania and look at all these countries and find out what’s at the bottom of it.

…

And that is the debasement of the currency spending too much money from the government creating too much debt.

