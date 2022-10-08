Karl Rove predicts GOP stands ‘a good chance’ of winning Senate control in the midterms

As gas prices have risen for 15 consecutive days and OPEC+ announced production cuts – which could drive prices even higher – Fox News contributor and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove argued Republicans stand "a good chance" of gaining control in the Senate after the midterm elections, on "Cavuto Live" Saturday, as inflation remains a top concern for voters.

KARL ROVE: The Senate is a difficult picture for the Republicans because there are 21 Republicans up and only 14 Democrats. None of the Democrats are up in states that Donald Trump won. And two of the Republican seats are up in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania; an open seat in Pennsylvania, Senator Ron Johnson incumbent in Wisconsin. Those seats are in states that Joe Biden won, albeit by a very small margin. The Republicans are likely, I think they have a good chance of holding both of those seats and holding in three other seats that are up for grabs in this election that are in Republican states.

But to take the majority, the Republicans have to win in a state that Joe Biden won in, which means they got to take Nevada or Georgia or Arizona or Colorado or New Hampshire or Washington State, and it's tough to win in that kind of territory, but they are winning in Nevada. Adam Laxalt, six polls in September and he's led in every one. The race in Georgia is a tight race. We'll see how the others develop. But I think the Republicans have a good chance of taking the Senate, albeit by a narrow margin, 51-49, and it may take until December in order to do that, because in Georgia, you have to get 50% of the vote there, three candidates on the ballot, and if nobody gets 50%, there's a runoff between the top two on December 6th.

