Karl Rove: Impeachment will hurt Biden and Democrats

Former White House senior advisor Karl Rove criticized Democrats Tuesday for pursuing impeachment, saying it'll only hurt them.

"The Democrats have put themselves in a place... This is going to hurt Joe Biden badly because we're going to be talking about Ukraine and the idea of Hunter Biden being hired by a Moscow leaning oligarch in order to demonstrate that he had juice with the United States," Rove said Tuesday night on "Hannity."

TRUMP VOWS TO RELEASE TRANSCRIPT OF CALL WITH UKRAINE'S PRESIDENT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday the formalization of an impeachment inquiry and specifically charged that the Trump administration had violated the law by not turning over a whistleblower complaint concerning Trump's July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president is accused of pressing the foreign leader to ratchet up an inquiry into presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Rove not only argued that impeachment would put Biden's Ukraine roll into question but also bring other issues to the surface,

"Remember it's not only Hunter Biden who gets hired, Devon Archer, a longtime family friend of then-Senator John Kerry of Massachusetts also gets put on the board of Burisma," Rove said.

The former George W. Bush advisor also believes Pelosi has hurt herself and the the 31 Democrats from "red leaning districts."

"It's going to hurt Nancy Pelosi, she's not going to put those 31 Democrats from red leaning districts in either have to vote for impeachment, in which case they're going to irritate the Republican constituents," Rove said. Or refusing to support impeachment in which case they will upset the hard left of their party in a district that's up for grabs."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.

