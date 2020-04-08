Karl Rove: Joe Biden looks 'behind the curve' when responding to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Karl Rove said on Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden's responses to the coronavirus outbreak have made him look “small and weak.”

“He’s in the middle of the presidential primary campaign, he’s a presumptive campaign nominee, he wants to turn attention to the general election but nobody’s interested in either the resolution of the primary or the general election just yet. We’re all focused on the coronavirus," the former senior adviser to President George W. Bush told “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

SCIENTISTS OFFER HOPEFUL NEWS ON COVID-19 VACCINE BASED ON VIRUS' MUTATION RATE

Rove's comments came after the 2020 Democrat front-runner said in an interview Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak may very well "eclipse" what the U.S. faced during the Great Depression.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

Biden's interview on CNN came about two weeks after President Trump signed a $2 trillion recovery package to aid businesses affected by the outbreak and while Congress is currently considering another $250 billion in stimulus for small businesses.

Biden said the current economic downturn will likely be the U.S.'s "biggest challenge in modern history."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Rove said that it would be better for Biden to try and "find a groove where he is the leader of the Democratic Party" and to "take the next step, rather than commenting on the current step."

He said Biden keeps proposing things that Trump is already in the midst of doing.

"It's like, 'I want the president to enforce the Defense Production Act.' Well, the president has already invoked the Defense Production Act. 'I want the president to have a logistics czar.' Well, the president already has a logistics czar."

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.