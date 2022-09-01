DOJ's response to Trump special master request 'undermined their credibility,' Turley says: 'I'm astonished'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley unpacked the Department of Justice's response to former President Trump's request for a special master on "America Reports" Thursday, arguing Trump's team "has the better argument" and is likely to get a special master to assist reviewing the FBI's retrieved documents.

DOJ FILING ON TRUMP RAID ‘SPECIAL MASTER’ REQUEST: READ THE DOCUMENT

JONATHAN TURLEY: I think that the Trump team has the better argument here. I said earlier that I considered the DOJ filing exceedingly weak on these legal points. I'm actually astonished that Merrick Garland would sign off on this filing or if he ever read it, because as a former judge, he's very familiar with special masters. They are regularly appointed. They're an extension of the authority of the court. They're there to help create a record for the court to render decisions on the merits of motions. I just was really astonished by the absolutism of the DOJ's statements. I think it really undermined their credibility. I expect the judge will appoint a special master. Indeed, if I was drafting that DOJ filing, I would have definitely thrown a flag on the play and said, "Do we really want to do this?" I mean a lot of judges would push back on some of these assertions and to say, really, because I've been a judge for a long time and we appoint special masters to assist us in cases like this.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: