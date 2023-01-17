Expand / Collapse search
Karine Jean-Pierre shredded after dodges on Biden classified documents: 'Not qualified for this job''

White House press secretary and Biden administration have struggled to answer mounting questions about classified documents uproar

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Joe Concha: Karine Jean-Pierre has shown she is not fit for her job at this level Video

Fox News contributors Andrew McCarthy and Joe Concha discuss the White House's struggle in addressing Biden's classified documents scandal on 'The Story.'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lambasted for her latest press conference where she tried to avoid answering questions about President Biden's purported mishandling of classified documents.

One reporter grilled Jean-Pierre about documents being found at his Delaware home, asking if more searches are underway.

"We have addressed multiple questions from here. Multiple questions have been answered by the president," Jean-Pierre responded. "I'm just going to continue to be prudent here. I'm going to let this ongoing review that is happening, this legal process that is happening, and let that process continue under the special counsel."

"I'm not going to comment from here," she added, saying the Biden administration has made a habit of staying quiet on Justice Department matters.

WH PRESS SECRETARY GRILLED ON CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS SEARCH

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jean-Pierre spoke on the classified documents found at President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) 

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jean-Pierre spoke on the classified documents found at President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Following the presser, Fox News contributor Joe Concha said the Biden classified documents scandal has exposed Jean-Pierre as not being fit for her role.

"Karine Jean-Pierre has shown that she is not qualified for this job at this level. We've seen that now over the last couple of months, because she keeps saying over and over again -- as if she's almost programmed, like she has no ability to think extemporaneously -- that the president ‘takes these documents very seriously'," he said Tuesday on "The Story."

"In one press conference, she's literally said that line 17 times. And at the same time, she talks about how transparent the administration has been with the public – while not answering questions."

Of the lack of official visitor logs for Biden's Greenville, Del. estate and his Rehoboth Beach, Del., vacation home, Concha said Rehoboth isn't supposed to be a "Jersey Shore beach house rented out by 20-somethings" but instead a frequent domicile of the president.

PRESIDENT BIDEN IGNORES QUESTION ON WHY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WERE FOUND AT HIS THINK TANK

White House press secretary dodges classified docs question Video

"You're telling me there isn't one person that took a log of who was going in and out to see the sitting president of the United States? I have a very hard time believing that," he said.

Borrowing a critique of President Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, Concha concluded that the issue is often "not the crime – it's the cover-up."

Karine Jean-Pierre tells White House press corps: 'We're going to move on' Video

He also questioned reports about Hunter Biden, reportedly listing his father's private residence as his address on his own residency forms, given the allegations about his foreign business dealings.

Former New York federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy agreed that Jean-Pierre has not helped the president's situation, telling "The Story" that every time the press secretary speaks, "she's actually making [the situation] worse."

"Biden's first thing was, I don't know how they got there. Right. Well, he knows they're there now. And what is their arrangement? They're having people who don't have security clearances do the search," McCarthy said.

McCarthy questioned what intermediate steps there were in the handling of the classified documents between the end of the Obama-Biden administration and late 2022 when they were found in locations tied to Biden in New Castle County, Del., and Washington, D.C.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

