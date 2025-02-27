Expand / Collapse search
Karine Jean-Pierre says she has 'not watched the news' since Trump inauguration, doesn't miss White House

Jean-Pierre said that while it was an honor to serve under Biden, 'I don't miss it'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
OutKick host Tomi Lahren weighs in on former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's revelations about the challenges of her former job on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she has entirely tuned out of politics since the end of the Biden administration.

While much of the Democratic Party is still reeling from their defeat in the 2024 election in November, Jean-Pierre explained at an event at the Institute of Politics at Harvard University that she has strived to move on.  

"So the last time I’ve watched the news was January 20th when I was at the White House," she said. "I have not watched the news. I have really tried to focus on self-care, I have really tried to focus on my daughter, I have a 10-year-old."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on on January 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

JEAN-PIERRE BRISTLES WHEN PRESSED ON PAST 'DEMOCRACY' WARNINGS: 'DO NOT APPRECIATE HAVING MY WORDS TWISTED'

"I think the best way to say this is ‘I have deprogrammed myself so that I could be a civilian again,’" she said. "I used wake up at 4:30 in the morning, like that was my schedule every day for four years, and I thought that when stepped away from the lectern, the podium, that I would have this like, adrenaline, like I would need to feed my, like, ‘Aahhh! I need to be doing something!’ And I have not missed it at all."

"But I do want to say, it was an honor and a privilege to have the job, to be the White House press secretary and I would do it again, easily," Jean-Pierre added. "But I don’t miss it."

When asked about what is next for her career, Jean-Pierre replied, "I would love to know myself."

She then emphasized that after being in such an intense job for so long, she needs time to figure out her next career move.

"It's going to take a little bit of time to deprogram and to get on the other side of that," Jean-Pierre said. "I am the longest-serving female press secretary, which is insane when I learned that, but that tells you that you know you get burned out in these jobs. So I'm excited about what's next. I feel like I want to be very much in control of what's next, but I don't have a job to announce at this time."

Karine Jean-Pierre speaks

Former Biden White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke about the challenge she faced while serving as former President Biden's press secretary. (Institute of Politics Harvard Kennedy School YouTube channel)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.