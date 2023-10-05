Mayorkas backtracks on Texas border wall hours after DHS cites 'immediate need'

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday backtracked from Biden administration statements made this week citing the need to waive dozens of federal laws to build a border wall in South Texas.

"I want to address today’s reporting relating to a border wall and be absolutely clear," he said. "There is no new Administration policy with respect to border walls. From day one, this Administration has made clear that a border wall is not the answer."

BORDER WALL EMERGES AS FLASHPOINT BETWEEN GOP, BIDEN ADMIN AS MIGRANT NUMBERS RISE AGAIN

"That remains our position and our position has never wavered," he added. "The language in the Federal Register notice is being taken out of context and it does not signify any change in policy whatsoever."

The remarks by Mayorkas came a day after DHS posted an announcement in the U.S. Federal Register that outlines construction in Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, where the administration says there is "high illegal entry."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency says there have been over 245,000 migrant encounters in the sector this fiscal year.