Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’

The White House press secretary's gaffe was quickly pointed out by conservatives on Twitter

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped into a hornet’s nest of mockery on Twitter Friday after stating that the U.S. has added "ten thousand million jobs" since President Biden took office.

Jean-Pierre made the gaffe during the Friday White House press briefing while she was talking about job growth for the month of August. 

As Fox Business reported Thursday, the U.S. economy added 315,000 new jobs in August, making it is the "lowest monthly gain since April 2021."

Regardless, Jean-Pierre called this "good news" and took the opportunity to tout the total job growth under Biden since his inauguration. "As you know, the good news is, in August the economy created 315,000 jobs, which is important. We have created nearly ten thousand million jobs since President Biden took office, which is the fastest job growth in history." 

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE SLAMMED FOR LABELING ‘MAGA AGENDA,’ DISAGREEMENT WITH ‘MAJORITY OF AMERICANS’ AS ‘EXTREME’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked for claiming the U.S. added "ten thousand million" new jobs since Biden entered office.

Though that math did not sound right to those crunching the numbers on Twitter. 

Tech researcher and businessman Dr. Eli David ran the math on the press secretary’s numbers and sarcastically remarked how well the jobs numbers are under Biden. "That's 10 billion, more than the entire population of the world. Amazing job!," he tweeted.

"’Ten thousand million?’ Did you also take math via Zoom?," asked Red State columnist Buzz Patterson.

American Greatness senior fellow Ned Ryun wrote, "Honestly, she just needs to put on clown makeup before every press conference."

A hiring sign is seen outside of Accurate Personnel office (employment agency) in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.  One of the fastest years of job creation in U.S. history stumbled at the finish line in December. Hobbled by shortages of workers and persistent threats from the coronavirus, U.S. employers added just 199,000 jobs last month -- fewest since December 2020 and half what economists had expected. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

UK journalist Nile Gardiner witnessed the gaffe and claimed it’s emblematic of the lameness of the Biden administration. He tweeted, "The sheer hubris and staggering amateurism of the Biden presidency is breathtaking."

Australian conservative commentator Rita Panahi jokingly tweeted, "Wowee that’s 10 billion jobs, that’s 30 jobs per American man, woman & child. Well done, Joe!"

FED RAISES INTEREST RATES BY 75 BASIS POINTS IN ANOTHER HISTORIC MOVE TO TACKLE INFLATION

"This explains the inflation," quipped political scientist Ian Bremmer. 

And Conservative radio host George Brauchler tweeted sarcastically, "10 billion jobs?! That IS amazing!"

Karine Jean-Pierre made the gaffe while touting job numbers added to the U.S. economy under Biden. 

(Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @gabrieljhays.