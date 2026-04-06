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Kardashian company co-founder advises women to become 'two-hour' mothers

Emma Grede's upcoming book aims to 'dismantle the lies that women have been sold' on balancing careers and motherhood

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Emma Grede, co-founder of Kim Kardashian’s Skims and CEO and co-founder of Khloé Kardashian’s Good American, is aiming to "dismantle the lies that women have been sold" on parenting as a businesswoman — suggesting women spend no more than three hours a day with their children.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, Grede previewed her upcoming book "Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life," which aims to push a more self-focused view of women in motherhood.

"Women are drained and exhausted," Grede said. "And so to put upon yourself that every waking minute is oriented around your kids is not a way to live."

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Mother holding baby, back view sitting on bed

Emma Grede claimed she usually spends only three hours with her four children on weekends. (iStock via Getty Images)

Grede, who has four children, called herself a "max three-hour mum," spending only three hours with her kids from nine to noon on weekends before moving to activities that "fill [her] cup."

"Cutting sandwiches into star shapes? That was never it for me," Grede said.

Grede added that she does not take part in activities that she considers "overparenting," such as reading school emails, and even suggested that some women are better suited to be "two-hour" mothers.

Instead, she encouraged women to focus on creating more "high-impact, core memories" through big moments like weekend getaways. Ideally, Grede said that women should "come out and be honest" about their goals in their careers and family life and be willing to stand firm even with tradeoffs.

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Muge Erdirik Dogan, Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede, and Emma Grede pose with the Amazon Innovation Award

Muge Erdirik Dogan, Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede, and Emma Grede pose with the Amazon Innovation Award during the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

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"I hold a vision for myself," Grede said. "And I’m uncompromising."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Independent Women's Forum senior policy and legal analyst Inez Stepman pushed back on Grede's comments, suggesting public policy should focus beyond the opinions of "wealthy outliers."

"Most women aren’t worried about cutting star-shaped sandwiches for their kids, but the majority of mothers in surveys want to actually be there, present, for their children’s early years, the benefit of which is backed by extensive longitudinal research," Stepman said. 

"Instead of catering to the preferences of wealthy outliers, public policy should make it possible for more women to do what they actually want to do, which is mother their own children for those critical years while keeping workplace flexibility for when they are older," Stepman continued. 

In 2016, Grede co-founded the clothing line Good American with Khloé Kardashian and sold more than $1 million worth of merchandise on its opening day.

Mom with baby

Grede urged women to prioritize "high-impact, core memories" while parenting. (iStock)

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In 2019, she co-founded the shapewear company Skims alongside her husband, Jens Grede, and Kim Kardashian, which, as of February, is valued at approximately $5 billion.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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