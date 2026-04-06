Kardashian company co-founder advises women to become 'two-hour' mothers

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Emma Grede, co-founder of Kim Kardashian’s Skims and CEO and co-founder of Khloé Kardashian’s Good American, is aiming to "dismantle the lies that women have been sold" on parenting as a businesswoman — suggesting women spend no more than three hours a day with their children.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, Grede previewed her upcoming book "Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life," which aims to push a more self-focused view of women in motherhood.

"Women are drained and exhausted," Grede said. "And so to put upon yourself that every waking minute is oriented around your kids is not a way to live."

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Grede, who has four children, called herself a "max three-hour mum," spending only three hours with her kids from nine to noon on weekends before moving to activities that "fill [her] cup."

"Cutting sandwiches into star shapes? That was never it for me," Grede said.

Grede added that she does not take part in activities that she considers "overparenting," such as reading school emails, and even suggested that some women are better suited to be "two-hour" mothers.

Instead, she encouraged women to focus on creating more "high-impact, core memories" through big moments like weekend getaways. Ideally, Grede said that women should "come out and be honest" about their goals in their careers and family life and be willing to stand firm even with tradeoffs.

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"I hold a vision for myself," Grede said. "And I’m uncompromising."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Independent Women's Forum senior policy and legal analyst Inez Stepman pushed back on Grede's comments, suggesting public policy should focus beyond the opinions of "wealthy outliers."

"Most women aren’t worried about cutting star-shaped sandwiches for their kids, but the majority of mothers in surveys want to actually be there, present, for their children’s early years, the benefit of which is backed by extensive longitudinal research," Stepman said.

"Instead of catering to the preferences of wealthy outliers, public policy should make it possible for more women to do what they actually want to do, which is mother their own children for those critical years while keeping workplace flexibility for when they are older," Stepman continued.

In 2016, Grede co-founded the clothing line Good American with Khloé Kardashian and sold more than $1 million worth of merchandise on its opening day.

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In 2019, she co-founded the shapewear company Skims alongside her husband, Jens Grede, and Kim Kardashian, which, as of February, is valued at approximately $5 billion.