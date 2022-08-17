Kanye West mocked for selling Yeezy Gap clothing collection out of what look like trash bags

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kanye West, who said last week he is inspired by the "homeless," is reportedly selling his new fashion collection out of what look like trash bags.

A viral tweet taken by a shopper that showed West’s Yeezy Gap collection haphazardly spilling out of black bags has sparked a backlash from some fans.

"This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP," the tweet said. "The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything."

The user later tweeted, "Do you guys think Kanye is mad at me??"

One commenter wrote, "Balenciaga & Kanye’s fetish with the homeless as ‘fashion muses’ it’s everything that is wrong with billionaires…they no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be "edgy" and profit from it… it’s disgusting." The collection is engineered by Balenciaga.

"Workin at Yeezy Gap is gonna be hell," another wrote, while showing a clip from a sitcom of pushy bargain shoppers.

A third wrote, "Fishing a $240 hoodie out of a garbage bag."

Another shopper, who took a picture at a different store, said the clothes there were folded and the employees helped find sizes, but the clothes appeared to still be in bags.

Another commenter said he was "mad" at the "general pretentiousness that Ye made a weird demand from on his insanity throne so now everyone has to rummage through bags for an hour to find your size of what you're looking for. It's all performative and annoying."

"Finally, something to satisfy my instinct to burrow," another joked.

A commenter who said he saw the same display at a store in Houston wrote, "As a former visuals manager I can say this would make me quit my job if I were still on the visuals team."

One person who disagreed said, "No wonder you [are] the FORMER manager" because they "can’t see the creative vision."

West's collection first premiered in February and came into stores last month.