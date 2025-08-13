Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Kansas City mayor claims Trump targeting cities with Black leaders in crime crackdown

President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C. to combat crime

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Kansas City mayor claims race driving Trump's attacks on crime-ridden cities Video

Kansas City mayor claims race driving Trump's attacks on crime-ridden cities

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on "CNN News Central" that race and politics are motivating President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas argued that race was driving President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C. because they are run by Black mayors.

On Monday, Trump deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C. and federalized the police department to crack down on crime in the area. During a press conference, he listed several other cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Oakland as other places that are being harmed by crime.

While speaking to CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Wednesday, Lucas pointed out that many of those major cities have Black mayors, such as himself, and believed that both race and politics are primarily behind Trump’s more recent attacks.

CHRIS MATTHEWS SAYS DEMOCRATS 'FALLING INTO A TRAP OF DEFENDING WHAT’S INDEFENSIBLE' ON CRIME

President Donald Trump and DC National Guard

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he would deploy the National Guard to Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"I won’t say that’s the totality of it, but I absolutely think it is," Lucas said. "You’re trying to create a counterpoint often in politics. And what is a better counterpoint than Donald Trump in whatever way you see him, and a mayor? Black women mayors have been the subject of lots of attacks." 

Lucas listed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as an example of someone Trump likes to "pick fights" with and encouraged others to also fight back even if their cities are experiencing high crime rates.

"And by the way, this is one of the best fights to pick, because what I have to sit in front of you and say is, yes, there are homicides in my city. Yes, there is crime. But we don’t think the same prescription of help is necessary," Lucas said. "It’s a tough position. But I think, frankly, this is the situation we’re in. And he’s not really interested in trying to save lives for us, but just exploiting the political issue."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Mayor Muriel Bowser

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has spoken out against Trump's crime crackdown. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Lucas remarked that his city is unlikely to be targeted by Trump because of their Republican governor, and "it’s not as interesting from just a broader political point."

"This is nothing but a wedge issue against American cities and against American mayors who largely don’t have the same megaphone to respond," Lucas said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Black woman, has called Trump’s National Guard move "unsettling and unprecedented" and has repeatedly argued that the city is not experiencing a spike in crime. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue