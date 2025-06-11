LA Mayor Bass rips Trump, claims city part of 'national experiment' to test federal power amid anti-ICE riots

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a press conference on Wednesday claimed the LA riots were "provoked by the White House," going so far as speculating the city is part of a national experiment to determine how much power the federal government has.

Bass claimed local officials initially heard the administration was searching for violent felons, gang members and drug dealers. Yet, she alleged federal agents were raiding workplaces, "tear[ing] parents and children apart" and "run[ning] armored caravans through [the] streets."

Her comments came after protests against immigration enforcement escalated into fiery riots over the weekend, prompting President Donald Trump to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops and at least 500 Marines to the area.

Local officials this week enacted a nightly curfew and announced hundreds of arrests, following the destruction of numerous local businesses and violence against police.

"This was provoked by the White House," Bass said. "The reason why—we don't know. I posit that maybe we are part of a national experiment to determine how far the federal government can go in reaching in and taking over power from a governor, power from a local jurisdiction, and frankly, leaving our city and our citizens… in fear. … You're not trying to keep anyone safe, you're trying to cause fear and panic."

She did not denounce the violent rioting during the press conference, alleging the rioting issue is contained to six square miles.

"@MayorOfLA suggests things won't be 'peaceful' in Los Angeles until the Trump Administration stops enforcing immigration law and removing violent criminal illegals from the streets," the White House wrote in a response on X. "Why are these Radical Left lunatics so obsessed with defending criminals who have no right to be here?"

The LA mayor was joined by multiple surrounding mayors and local officials from 30 cities, who argued Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should not be enforcing the law in California.

"We want the National Guard out of our region," said El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona. "We want the military out of our region. They have no business here. And we also want ICE out of our cities. We need to keep our families safe."

Downey Council Member Mario Trujillo and South Gate Mayor Maria Davila noted ICE raids continued in their cities on Wednesday.

Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores claimed the Trump administration's actions were unconstitutional, and asked to send a message directly to the Marines on the ground.

"The people that are here who have been called foreigners are not foreigners. These are Americans," Flores said. "When we lifted our hands, we swore the oath to defend the Constitution and to defend this country. That oath was to the American people. It was not to a dictator, it was not to a tyrant, it was not to a president.

"It was to the American people and the people that are here … Whether they have a document or they don't, you're dealing with Americans," Flores said. "So please remember that if you're ever put in a situation or asked to do something."

Bass later added Marines "are trained in warfare on foreign lands, not domestic," and said she did not know what role they could play without the ability to make arrests.

Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons said her city created a special fund Tuesday night that will financially help immigrant families.

"The city council and staff are working tirelessly to develop other means of support and assistance, doing more to support our community," Lemons said. "We will also be seeking out our residents who have been directly impacted so that we may hear from them and provide direct support."

The White House and Department of Defense did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.