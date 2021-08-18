Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan
Published

Vivek Ramaswamy calls out Kamala Harris' silence on Afghan women: 'She's totally lost'

Vice president has remained silent as Afghan women face abuses by Taliban

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Vivek Ramaswamy, author of Woke, Inc., says the vice president has been 'completely absent' and calls her silence on Afghan women a 'wasted opportunity.'

Vivek Ramaswamy, author of Woke, Inc., called out Vice President Kamala Harris for her silence as some Afghan women face civil rights violations at the hands of the Taliban. Ramaswamy called it a ‘wasted opportunity’ for the vice president who could have positioned herself as a leader on women's rights.

KAMALA HARRIS PLANS VIETNAM VISIT – JUST AS AFGHANISTAN DRAWS COMPARISONS TO FALL OF SAIGON

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: There are women being shot in the street for not wearing a burka by the Taliban. And we have the first woman [vice] president of the United States. America celebrated it. This was an opportunity for her to emerge on the global stage as a leader, to call out the Taliban for their treatment of women. And she didn't do it. She's been completely absent. 

She knows how to lecture the United States about racism and misogyny and bigotry. And it turns out that's about it. That's about all she knows how to do. I think she's totally lost on the job. I think she is in way over her head. She has been nowhere near this situation. And I'm sorry to say, for America, that may actually be a good thing. But it is sorry to see a wasted opportunity on the global stage. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.