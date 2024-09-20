Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris panned online for delivering rambling remarks during Oprah event: 'Unbelievable CRINGE'

Harris spoke with Oprah Winfrey Thursday during a virtual campaign rally

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris gave 'no real specifics' on her economic policy during debate: Mark Penn Video

GOPAC Chairman David Avella and Stagwell CEO Mark Penn joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss why some voters are unsatisfied with Harris' plan for the economy as the cost of living continues to rise and questions surrounding a second debate.

Political commentators and other social media users criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for remarks that she gave during a campaign event and interview with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday night. 

"We love our country," Harris said. "I love our country. I know we all do, that’s why everybody’s here right now. We love our country. We take pride in the privilege of being American and this is a moment where we can and must come together as Americans, understanding we have so much more in common than what separates us. Let’s come together with the character that we are so proud of about who we are, which is we are an optimistic people. We are an optimistic people." 

Harris spoke with Winfrey at the "Unite for America Rally," a livestream event featuring several celebrities as well as questions and stories from citizens across the country. 

HARRIS SHIFTS KEY POSITIONS ON BORDER, ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AS CAMPAIGN PROMISES 'PRAGMATIC' APPROACH

Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey split image

Political commentators and internet users criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for a recent speech that she gave during an event with Oprah Winfrey.  (Getty Images)

"Americans by character are people who have dreams and ambitions and aspirations," Harris said, continuing her comments.

"We believe in what is possible, we believe in what can be, and we believe in fighting for that. That’s how we came into being, because the people before us understood that one of the greatest expressions for the love of our country, one of the greatest expressions of patriotism is to fight for the ideals of who we are, which includes freedom to make decisions about your own body, freedom to be safe from gun violence, freedom to have access to the ballot box, freedom to be who you are and just be the love, who you love, openly and with pride. Freedom to just be."

Critics online accused the vice president of offering rambling commentary that didn't seem to have much substance. 

"Oprah is looking at this moron thinking, "What the sh*t is she saying?" Unbelievable CRINGE," author Juanita Broaddrick wrote on Thursday.

"The fact that she is within 20 points of Trump is a depressingly sad commentary on the state of our body politic and the media that poisons it,," attorney David Limbaugh wrote. "Stunning."

"To call this pablum is an insult to pablum," ReaclClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan said on Friday. 

HARRIS TELLS OPRAH ANYONE BREAKING INTO HER HOME IS 'GETTING SHOT:' 'PROBABLY SHOULD NOT HAVE SAID THAT'

"This might just be the most spectacular two minutes of Kamala’s nonsensical wisdom I have ever heard," political commentator Kate Hyde wrote on Thursday.

Writer Steve Skojec also responded to the video on Thursday: "I can't. I can't do it. I made it 17 seconds and I just cannot continue."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report. 

