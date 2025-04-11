Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Kamala Harris mocked on social media for reported interest in creating an institute for policy and ideas

One commentator on X joked that an institute from Harris would be like 'if the Kardashians opened a think tank'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Former Trump advisor slams Kamala Harris' 'world salad' in speech criticizing President Trump Video

Former Trump advisor slams Kamala Harris' 'world salad' in speech criticizing President Trump

Former Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller on 'America Reports' Friday reacted to former Vice President Kamala Harris taking a jab at President Donald Trump in her latest speech in California.

Social media commentators had a field day after a report that former Vice President Kamala Harris was considering starting a center for "policy and ideas."

The New York Times released a piece on Thursday, headlined, "Sidelined and Still Processing Her Defeat, Harris Looks for a Way Back In." The article observed how Harris and her husband are "weighing each new opportunity with the potential political blowback in mind" as they chart a course for the future.

"One possibility: establishing an institute for policy and ideas," The Times reported. "Brian Nelson, an adviser to Ms. Harris since she was California’s attorney general, has broached the idea with several universities, including Howard and Stanford. But some allies have noted that raising money for such a center could, depending on the donors, create liabilities in future races."

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS HER TIMETABLE ON HER NEXT POLITICAL STEPS

Vice President Kamala Harris looking at something

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is still deciding her next steps after her historic defeat in November. ( MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The notion that Harris’ next political move could involve starting a think tank — despite a presidential campaign often criticized for gaffes — resulted in many jokes on social media outlets like X.

Washington Free Beacon senior writer Andrew Stiles summarized the report as "NYT: Kamala Harris, known for her deep knowledge and ability to articulate complex issues, is thinking about launching 'an institute for policy and ideas.'"

He joked the institute would be called, "The Kamala D. Harris Institute for Examining the Importance of Understanding What Needs to Be Done," appearing to mock Harris’ so-called "word salads."

"Job 1: Finding some ideas and learning what policy is," PJ Media’s Stephen Green quipped.

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock said, "The ‘Kamala Harris Institute for Policies and Ideas’ sounds a little bit like a Babylon Bee headline. Sort of like if the Kardashians opened a think tank."

Twitchy’s Doug Powers posted, "The Kamala Harris Center for the Unburdening of What Has Been should provide a bottomless well of material."

"[The Babylon Bee] can’t compete with this," communications professional and political advisor Nathan Brand wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kamala Harris smiling

Then-Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republican Party deputy communications director Abigail Jackson suggested the center be called "The Coconut Tree Institute," referring to an often-mocked quote from Harris.

"I can only imagine the type of deep thinkers that will be affiliated with this venture," Senator Cynthia Lummis’ communications director, Joe Jackson, said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office and did not receive an immediate reply.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.