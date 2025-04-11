Kamala Harris mocked on social media for reported interest in creating an institute for policy and ideas

Social media commentators had a field day after a report that former Vice President Kamala Harris was considering starting a center for "policy and ideas."

The New York Times released a piece on Thursday, headlined, "Sidelined and Still Processing Her Defeat, Harris Looks for a Way Back In." The article observed how Harris and her husband are "weighing each new opportunity with the potential political blowback in mind" as they chart a course for the future.

"One possibility: establishing an institute for policy and ideas," The Times reported. "Brian Nelson, an adviser to Ms. Harris since she was California’s attorney general, has broached the idea with several universities, including Howard and Stanford. But some allies have noted that raising money for such a center could, depending on the donors, create liabilities in future races."

The notion that Harris’ next political move could involve starting a think tank — despite a presidential campaign often criticized for gaffes — resulted in many jokes on social media outlets like X.

Washington Free Beacon senior writer Andrew Stiles summarized the report as "NYT: Kamala Harris, known for her deep knowledge and ability to articulate complex issues, is thinking about launching 'an institute for policy and ideas.'"

He joked the institute would be called, "The Kamala D. Harris Institute for Examining the Importance of Understanding What Needs to Be Done," appearing to mock Harris’ so-called "word salads."

"Job 1: Finding some ideas and learning what policy is," PJ Media’s Stephen Green quipped.

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock said, "The ‘Kamala Harris Institute for Policies and Ideas’ sounds a little bit like a Babylon Bee headline. Sort of like if the Kardashians opened a think tank."

Twitchy’s Doug Powers posted, "The Kamala Harris Center for the Unburdening of What Has Been should provide a bottomless well of material."

"[The Babylon Bee] can’t compete with this," communications professional and political advisor Nathan Brand wrote.

Republican Party deputy communications director Abigail Jackson suggested the center be called "The Coconut Tree Institute," referring to an often-mocked quote from Harris.

"I can only imagine the type of deep thinkers that will be affiliated with this venture," Senator Cynthia Lummis’ communications director, Joe Jackson, said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office and did not receive an immediate reply.