©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Kamala Harris has become a 'glorified content moderator' for Twitter: Glenn Greenwald

Glenn Greenwald says Kamala Harris's new role is 'bizzare'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Kamala Harris's new role is really bizarre: Greenwald Video

Kamala Harris's new role is really bizarre: Greenwald

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris's role on a new task force to 'address online harassment, abuse, and disinformation campaigns targeting women and LGBTQI+ individuals' on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris's announcement of the launch of the "White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse" on "The Ingraham Angle."

GLENN GREENWALD: It's really bizarre: On the one hand, you can kind of mock it as the triviality that it is. She was supposed to be integrated into foreign policy to get her foreign policy bona fides. She was going to solve root cause problems in Central America and stem the tide of immigration, and now suddenly she's basically like a glorified content moderator for Twitter, to protect Washington Post reporters who are going on television weeping about mean tweets they're getting. But on the other hand, it's actually more menacing than that and I do think it is part of this very sustained and systemic attempt on the part of the U.S. government and the Democratic Party to create regimes of censorship and information control over the internet.

