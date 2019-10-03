Kamala Harris defends Biden, rips Trump: 'Joe has more patriotism in his pinky finger than you'll ever have'

Sen. Kamala Harris went after President Trump while defending her 2020 rival, Joe Biden, claiming the former vice president has "more patriotism in his pinky finger" than the current president ever will.

Trump has doubled down on his call for Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden over his financial ties with the country while his father served during the Obama administration and called on China to do the same regarding their country's involvement with the Bidens.

The Democratic senator from California slammed the president on Twitter Thursday, while also defending Biden's honor.

"Mr. President, telling lies about Joe Biden won't protect you from the truth. Joe has more patriotism in his pinky finger than you'll ever have," Harris wrote. "You violate your oath and undermine American values when you urge foreign nations to do your dirty work. We will hold you accountable."

The 2020 presidential contender has been on a warpath recently over her call to have the president suspended from Twitter, which began on Monday after Trump attacked the whistleblower who shed a light on his communications with Ukraine.

"The president's tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up," Harris said on CNN.

Harris then urged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday that it was "time to do something" after Trump slammed the impeachment inquiry as a "coup." She also sent a formal letter to the social media giant demanding Trump's suspension.