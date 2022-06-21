Kamala could achieve title of worst president in US history: Gingrich

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newt Gingrich shared his thoughts on what a Kamala Harris presidency would look like if the "inconceivable" were to happen on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NEWT GINGRICH: The fact is that the easiest way to understand Kamala Harris is, she is the first product of the modern teachers union woke education system to get to national office. She doesn't know anything. She doesn't know how to learn anything. She is inarticulate and she is not sure what the big words mean anyway.

And I think in that sense, she's very representative of millions of Americans who've been cheated by a school system which no longer functions and no longer does its job. So I never take her seriously, except that she is vice president and under some terrible circumstances she could actually be president. And that would be horrifying. However bad you think Joe Biden is, Kamala Harris would, in fact, rapidly surpass him and achieve worst president in American history. I think within 30 days, it's inconceivable, but it could happen.

