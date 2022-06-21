Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Kamala could achieve title of worst president in US history: Gingrich

Newt Gingrich discusses the possibility of a Kamala presidential run

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Newt Gingrich wonders what the future holds for Kamala Harris Video

Newt Gingrich wonders what the future holds for Kamala Harris

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich discusses the notion that Vice President Kamala Harris might be a presidential candidate come 2024 on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime' Tuesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newt Gingrich shared his thoughts on what a Kamala Harris presidency would look like if the "inconceivable" were to happen on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NEWT GINGRICH: The fact is that the easiest way to understand Kamala Harris is, she is the first product of the modern teachers union woke education system to get to national office. She doesn't know anything. She doesn't know how to learn anything. She is inarticulate and she is not sure what the big words mean anyway.

KAMALA HARRIS RIPPED AS ‘PERPETUALLY UNPREPARED’ AFTER PRESSER IN MUNICH

And I think in that sense, she's very representative of millions of Americans who've been cheated by a school system which no longer functions and no longer does its job. So I never take her seriously, except that she is vice president and under some terrible circumstances she could actually be president. And that would be horrifying. However bad you think Joe Biden is, Kamala Harris would, in fact, rapidly surpass him and achieve worst president in American history. I think within 30 days, it's inconceivable, but it could happen. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Harris is the first product of the modern teachers union 'woke' education system: Newt Gingrich Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.