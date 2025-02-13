Justine Bateman tells young voters to ignore the media 'panic frenzy' and make up their own minds

"Family Ties" star Justine Bateman implored young voters to think for themselves in elections rather than pledging themselves to a "political team."

"If you're under 30, you've most likely been convinced that you need to politically ‘resist the other side.’ You've been cheated," Bateman wrote in a post on X Wednesday.

Instead, she said voters should "insist" candidates "audition for your vote" and that voters "examine their actions objectively and decide if, in the big picture, this is benefiting America as a whole."

JUSTINE BATEMAN CALLS FOR GAVIN NEWSOM TO BE REMOVED AMID LA FIRES 'BEFORE SOMETHING WORSE HAPPENS'

"This is not about parties or pledging fealty to a ‘political team.’ This is about your right as an American adult to not be told by the media or the oldest people in either party how you should be interpreting policies and actions," Bateman wrote.

She added people need to ignore the "ridiculous insistence that you give yourself a heart attack over nothing" and tell anyone who insists otherwise to "zip it."

"They disrespect your intelligence and innate wisdom," Bateman wrote. "Their weird panic frenzy is an anomaly, birthed in 2016. It's not the norm, and you intuitively know it. You don't need them. Make up your own mind. And then let it go, so you can so all those things that have nothing to do with politics."

Bateman made a similar declaration in a viral X thread after President Donald Trump’s election in November, describing the last four years as "walking on eggshells."

"I have found the last four years to be an almost intolerable period. A very un-American period in that any questioning, any opinions, any likes or dislikes were held up to a very limited list of ‘permitted positions’ in order to assess acceptability," Bateman posted on X.

'FAMILY TIES' STAR JUSTINE BATEMAN SLAMS 'UN-AMERICAN PERIOD' OVER THE LAST 4 YEARS: 'COMMON SENSE DISCARDED'

"I am neither one extreme or the other, but am one of the millions of people who believe in common sense, and that everyone should be free to live their lives however they want, unless that freedom interferes with someone else’s freedom to live their own life. That’s it," she concluded.

Bateman also described Trump’s election as a "kind of suffocating cloud" being lifted on free speech.

"Regular people who had questions about decisions that were being made were threatened subtly or obviously into silence. And I feel like that's been broken, that sort of suppression has been kind of broken," Bateman told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP